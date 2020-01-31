Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($7.23) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.22). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

