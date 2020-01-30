UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

UMB Financial stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.44. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,210. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

