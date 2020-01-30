UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

