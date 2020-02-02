UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UMB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect higher revenues and lower provisions, partially offset by elevated expenses. UMB Financial remains committed to driving operating efficiency through several strategic objectives, including improvement in revenues and capital management. Also, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake opportunistic expansions. Growth in loan and deposit balances reflects its healthy balance sheet position. However, expenses are likely to increase due to investments in technology. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans and intense competition in business operations act as key headwinds.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $66.46 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $60.18 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $441,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 138.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com