Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth Sells 10,500 Shares

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

