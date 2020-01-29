Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.16.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Cash Flow