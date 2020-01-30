Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unico American from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of UNAM opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Unico American has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

