UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €18.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €18.10 ($21.05) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.46 ($17.98).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

