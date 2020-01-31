Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.12 million, a PE ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Unifi has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

