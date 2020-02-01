Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

UFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 236,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unifi has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $385.91 million, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 764.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

