UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 229,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:UNF traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.39. 1,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.44. UniFirst has a one year low of $134.16 and a one year high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock worth $565,013. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

