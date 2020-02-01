Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.96 ($61.58).

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

