Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.81 ($61.40).

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

