Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of UL opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

