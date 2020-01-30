Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of UN stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 140,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,261. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Unilever has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

