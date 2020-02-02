Unilever (NYSE:UN) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of -3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:UN opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

