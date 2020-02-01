Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Declares Dividend of GBX 34.72

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,533.50 ($59.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a one year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,393.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,708.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,350 ($70.38) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,707.27 ($61.92).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?