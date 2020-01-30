Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LATNU)

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?