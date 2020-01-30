Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $193.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.65. 89,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,823. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

