Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

UNP stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

