Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.72% from the stock’s previous close.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

QURE stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,091. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the third quarter worth about $17,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

