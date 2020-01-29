United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

UBOH stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

