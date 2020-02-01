United Bankshares, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

