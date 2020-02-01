United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UBSI. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target for the company. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 51,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

