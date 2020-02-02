United Co.s Limited Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

UNC stock opened at C$97.61 on Friday. United Co.s has a 12-month low of C$88.50 and a 12-month high of C$100.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$98.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.40.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

