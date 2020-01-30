United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Community Banks by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $4,754,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

