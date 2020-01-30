United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.60

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.60 and last traded at $77.74, with a volume of 171292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?