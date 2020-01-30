United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of United-Guardian worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ UG opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -0.27. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

