United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,290,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,244,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 965,931 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,317,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 259,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 158,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

UMC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 1,101,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

