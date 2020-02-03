United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.97. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

