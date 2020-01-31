United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.

NYSE UPS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio