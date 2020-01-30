United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.63.

UPS stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

