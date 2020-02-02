United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $141.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

NYSE:UPS opened at $103.52 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

