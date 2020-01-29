United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE URI opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

