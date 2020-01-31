United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

USLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $376,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USLM stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $513.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.57. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $68.20 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.51.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?