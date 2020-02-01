United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.16. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 29,463,000 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

About United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

