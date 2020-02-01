United States Steel’s (X) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,953,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,699. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in United States Steel by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 417,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United States Steel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

