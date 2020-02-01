February 1, 2020
Latest News

United States Steel’s (X) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

John Highviewby John Highview

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,953,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,699. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in United States Steel by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 417,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United States Steel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Equal weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *