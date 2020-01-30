United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

UTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

UTX opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

