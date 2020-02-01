United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.43

Media headlines about United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected United Technologies’ score:

Shares of UTX stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

