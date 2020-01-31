United Technologies’ (UTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a $170.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.27.

United Technologies stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. 4,377,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?