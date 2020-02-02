United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $116.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01, a P/E/G ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?