United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

UTHR opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01, a PEG ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

