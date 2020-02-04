United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 980 to GBX 1,070. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Utilities Group traded as high as GBX 1,024 ($13.47) and last traded at GBX 1,004.70 ($13.22), with a volume of 77736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,013.50 ($13.33).

UU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 900.30 ($11.84).

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 972.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 859.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

