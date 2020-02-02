UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives $313.90 Average PT from Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.53. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

