Unitil (UTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UTL stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

