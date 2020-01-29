Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Down 26.6% in January

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 376,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $125.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

