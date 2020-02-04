Universal Logistics (ULH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ULH stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

