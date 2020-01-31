Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter worth $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?