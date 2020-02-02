Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.92 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

Shares of UVV opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.68. Universal has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

