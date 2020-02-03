Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

